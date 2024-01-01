https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065158Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNelson Wilmarth Aldrich by Anders Leonard ZornOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9065158View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 888 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2591 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3861 x 5215 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3861 x 5215 px | 300 dpi | 115.24 MBFree DownloadNelson Wilmarth Aldrich by Anders Leonard ZornMore