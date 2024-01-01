https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065160Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEdwin Forrest in the Role of Metamora by Frederick Styles AgateOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9065160View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 935 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2727 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5401 x 6932 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5401 x 6932 px | 300 dpi | 214.26 MBFree DownloadEdwin Forrest in the Role of Metamora by Frederick Styles AgateMore