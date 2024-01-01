rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065212
Nekozane at Horikiri Canal No. 96 from One Hundred Famous Views of Edo (Horie, Nekozane) by Utagawa Hiroshige
Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
9065212

