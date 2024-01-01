https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065212Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNekozane at Horikiri Canal No. 96 from One Hundred Famous Views of Edo (Horie, Nekozane) by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 9065212View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 821 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1368 x 2000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadNekozane at Horikiri Canal No. 96 from One Hundred Famous Views of Edo (Horie, Nekozane) by Utagawa HiroshigeMore