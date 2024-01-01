rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Distant View of Kinryuzan Temple from Azuma Bridge (Azuma-bashi, Kinryuzan embo) No.39 From the Series One Hundred Famous…
Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9065229

View CC0 License

