https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065229Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDistant View of Kinryuzan Temple from Azuma Bridge (Azuma-bashi, Kinryuzan embo) No.39 From the Series One Hundred Famous views of Edo by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9065229View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 811 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1352 x 2000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDistant View of Kinryuzan Temple from Azuma Bridge (Azuma-bashi, Kinryuzan embo) No.39 From the Series One Hundred Famous views of Edo by Utagawa HiroshigeMore