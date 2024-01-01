rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065290
George E. Haynes by Laura Wheeler Waring
George E. Haynes by Laura Wheeler Waring

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
9065290

View CC0 License

George E. Haynes by Laura Wheeler Waring

