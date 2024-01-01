https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065325Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextQueen Sembiyan Mahadevi as the Goddess ParvatiOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9065325View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 742 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2165 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5567 x 9000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5567 x 9000 px | 300 dpi | 143.37 MBFree DownloadQueen Sembiyan Mahadevi as the Goddess ParvatiMore