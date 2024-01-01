https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065363Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextScenic Attractions of West Lake, formerly attributed to Li SongOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 9065363View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 802 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2339 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5600 x 3742 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 802 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 5600 x 3742 px | 300 dpi | 59.98 MBFree DownloadScenic Attractions of West Lake, formerly attributed to Li SongMore