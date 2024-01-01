https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065415Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Yard – Tattersall's, the Saturday Before the Derby, Charles Mottram, print makerOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 9065415View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 724 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2000 x 1206 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Yard – Tattersall's, the Saturday Before the Derby, Charles Mottram, print makerMore