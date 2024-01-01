rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065419
View of the Academy of Music and Brooklyn Sintary Fair Building with Connecting Bridge, A. Brown and Company
Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public Domain
ID : 
9065419

CC0 License

