https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065444Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Needles by Thomas Moran, American, b. Britain, 1837–1926Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 9065444View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 777 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2266 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6410 x 4150 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6410 x 4150 px | 300 dpi | 76.14 MBFree DownloadThe Needles by Thomas Moran, American, b. Britain, 1837–1926More