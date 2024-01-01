rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065464
The lover (Krsna) in conversation with the messenger from the beloved from a Rasikapriya, Mughal Court
Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9065464

View CC0 License

