https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065465Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPortrait of a woman in green, formerly attributed to Yan LibenOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 9065465View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 689 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2011 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4136 x 7200 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4136 x 7200 px | 300 dpi | 85.22 MBFree DownloadPortrait of a woman in green, formerly attributed to Yan LibenMore