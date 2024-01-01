rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065552
Icebergs, Twillingate by Frederic Edwin Church, American, 1826–1900
Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9065552

View CC0 License

