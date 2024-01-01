rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Rooftops at Sunset from the Pincio, Rome by Frederic Edwin Church, American, 1826–1900
Rooftops at Sunset from the Pincio, Rome by Frederic Edwin Church, American, 1826–1900

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9065576

View CC0 License

Rooftops at Sunset from the Pincio, Rome by Frederic Edwin Church, American, 1826–1900

