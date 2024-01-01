https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065604Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCrouching dromedary by Frederic Edwin Church, American, 1826–1900Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 9065604View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 990 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2887 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4582 x 5554 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4582 x 5554 px | 300 dpi | 145.65 MBFree DownloadCrouching dromedary by Frederic Edwin Church, American, 1826–1900More