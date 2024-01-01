https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065772Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA Lady and attendant on a terrace at evening, with three women musicians, Mughal CourtOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9065772View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 769 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2537 x 1626 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2537 x 1626 px | 300 dpi | 11.82 MBFree DownloadA Lady and attendant on a terrace at evening, with three women musicians, Mughal CourtMore