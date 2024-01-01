rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065772
A Lady and attendant on a terrace at evening, with three women musicians, Mughal Court
Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9065772

View CC0 License

