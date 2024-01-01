rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065787
Study of Siena Cathedral by Walter Shirlaw, American, b. Scotland, 1838–1909
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Study of Siena Cathedral by Walter Shirlaw, American, b. Scotland, 1838–1909

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
9065787

View CC0 License

Study of Siena Cathedral by Walter Shirlaw, American, b. Scotland, 1838–1909

More