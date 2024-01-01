https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065917Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Hanlons in their Laughable Parisian Absurdity Le Voyage En Suisse publisher by Forbes Lithograph Manufacturing Company and probably created by Joseph E. BakerOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9065917View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 926 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2462 x 3192 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2462 x 3192 px | 300 dpi | 22.51 MBFree DownloadThe Hanlons in their Laughable Parisian Absurdity Le Voyage En Suisse publisher by Forbes Lithograph Manufacturing Company and probably created by Joseph E. BakerMore