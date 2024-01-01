rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065917
The Hanlons in their Laughable Parisian Absurdity Le Voyage En Suisse publisher by Forbes Lithograph Manufacturing Company and probably created by Joseph E. Baker

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9065917

View CC0 License

