https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065958Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA Seated Man Looking at Potted Peonies by Katsushika HokusaiOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9065958View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 520 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1517 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 1950 x 4500 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1950 x 4500 px | 300 dpi | 25.13 MBFree DownloadA Seated Man Looking at Potted Peonies by Katsushika HokusaiMore