https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065959Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoman washing her hair with an attendant by Katsukawa ShunsuiOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9065959View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 418 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1218 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2088 x 6000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2088 x 6000 px | 300 dpi | 35.87 MBFree DownloadWoman washing her hair with an attendant by Katsukawa ShunsuiMore