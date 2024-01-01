rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Two Peacocks in a Landscape by Walter Shirlaw, American, b. Scotland, 1838–1909
Two Peacocks in a Landscape by Walter Shirlaw, American, b. Scotland, 1838–1909

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Two Peacocks in a Landscape by Walter Shirlaw, American, b. Scotland, 1838–1909

