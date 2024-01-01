https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065978Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEmperor Minghuang and Consort Yang Playing Weiqi, formerly attributed to Qian XuanOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9065978View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 701 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2046 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4200 x 2455 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4200 x 2455 px | 300 dpi | 29.52 MBFree DownloadEmperor Minghuang and Consort Yang Playing Weiqi, formerly attributed to Qian XuanMore