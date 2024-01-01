rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065979
Buddha draped in robes portraying the Realms of Existence
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Buddha draped in robes portraying the Realms of Existence

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9065979

View CC0 License

Buddha draped in robes portraying the Realms of Existence

More