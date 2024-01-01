https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066126Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Three Marys at the TombOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 9066126View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2018 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1696 x 2396 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2018 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 1696 x 2396 px | 300 dpi | 23.29 MBFree DownloadThe Three Marys at the TombMore