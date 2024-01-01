https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066134Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWar Dance of the Sauks and FoxesOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9066134View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1436 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2513 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6096 x 4377 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1436 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 6096 x 4377 px | 300 dpi | 152.71 MBFree DownloadWar Dance of the Sauks and FoxesMore