rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066167
(Illustration for Rubáiyát of Omar Khayyám) The Loquacious Vessels by Elihu Vedder
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

(Illustration for Rubáiyát of Omar Khayyám) The Loquacious Vessels by Elihu Vedder

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9066167

View CC0 License

(Illustration for Rubáiyát of Omar Khayyám) The Loquacious Vessels by Elihu Vedder

More