https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066194Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextInterior View of the West Hall, United States Patent Office Model Room, After the Fire of September 24th, 1877Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9066194View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1063 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3101 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3824 x 3388 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3824 x 3388 px | 300 dpi | 95.39 MBFree DownloadInterior View of the West Hall, United States Patent Office Model Room, After the Fire of September 24th, 1877More