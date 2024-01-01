https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066258Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPortrait of a Young Man by Anne GoldthwaiteOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9066258View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 987 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2880 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4186 x 5088 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4186 x 5088 px | 300 dpi | 121.89 MBFree DownloadPortrait of a Young Man by Anne GoldthwaiteMore