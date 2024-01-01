https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066285Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCrossing the River on Horseback in the NightOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9066285View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 915 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2667 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7361 x 5610 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7361 x 5610 px | 300 dpi | 118.17 MBFree DownloadCrossing the River on Horseback in the NightMore