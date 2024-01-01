rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066306
The Carter Estate between 35th and 36th Streets and Lexington Avenue
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Carter Estate between 35th and 36th Streets and Lexington Avenue

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9066306

View CC0 License

The Carter Estate between 35th and 36th Streets and Lexington Avenue

More