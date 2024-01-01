rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066341
Mrs. Cass Gilbert by Arthur Stockdale Cope
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Mrs. Cass Gilbert by Arthur Stockdale Cope

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
9066341

View CC0 License

Mrs. Cass Gilbert by Arthur Stockdale Cope

More