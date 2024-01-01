rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066356
Cartoon for mural of Minnesota State Capital, "Institute of Justice" by Kenyon Cox, American, 1856–1919
Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
9066356

View CC0 License

