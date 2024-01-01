https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066361Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextUntitled, Portrait of a Young Girl by Kenyon Cox, American, 1856–1919Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9066361View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 743 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1878 x 3035 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1878 x 3035 px | 300 dpi | 7.74 MBFree DownloadUntitled, Portrait of a Young Girl by Kenyon Cox, American, 1856–1919More