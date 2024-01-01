rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066361
Untitled, Portrait of a Young Girl by Kenyon Cox, American, 1856–1919
Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9066361

View CC0 License

