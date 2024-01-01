rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066362
Hester Marian Wait Lay, Portrait of the Artist's Wife by Oliver Ingraham Lay
Hester Marian Wait Lay, Portrait of the Artist's Wife by Oliver Ingraham Lay

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9066362

View CC0 License

