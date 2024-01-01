rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066401
Sarah Weston Seaton with her Children Augustine and Julia by Charles Bird King
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Sarah Weston Seaton with her Children Augustine and Julia by Charles Bird King

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9066401

View CC0 License

Sarah Weston Seaton with her Children Augustine and Julia by Charles Bird King

More