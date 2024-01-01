https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066441Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCast of an Unidentified Woman's Left Hand and ForearmOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9066441View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1143 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5173 x 5433 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5173 x 5433 px | 300 dpi | 160.84 MBFree DownloadCast of an Unidentified Woman's Left Hand and ForearmMore