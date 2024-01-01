rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Bird Nesting by Emanuel Gottlieb Leutze, born Schw&auml;bisch Gm&uuml;nd, Germany 1816-died Washington, DC 1868
Bird Nesting by Emanuel Gottlieb Leutze, born Schwäbisch Gmünd, Germany 1816-died Washington, DC 1868

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

9066482

