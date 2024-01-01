https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066515Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLouis McLane by Charles Bird KingOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 9066515View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 996 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2906 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5578 x 6718 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5578 x 6718 px | 300 dpi | 214.45 MBFree DownloadLouis McLane by Charles Bird KingMore