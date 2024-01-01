https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066541Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHead of the Madonna (from la Belle Jardiniere), unidentifiedOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9066541View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 967 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2819 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5647 x 7010 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5647 x 7010 px | 300 dpi | 226.55 MBFree DownloadHead of the Madonna (from la Belle Jardiniere), unidentifiedMore