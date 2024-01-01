rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066566
(Illustration for Rubáiyát of Omar Khayyám) Courts of Jamshyd by Elihu Vedder
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

(Illustration for Rubáiyát of Omar Khayyám) Courts of Jamshyd by Elihu Vedder

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9066566

View CC0 License

(Illustration for Rubáiyát of Omar Khayyám) Courts of Jamshyd by Elihu Vedder

More