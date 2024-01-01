rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066769
Louise Howland King (Mrs. Kenyon Cox) by Kenyon Cox, American, 1856–1919
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Louise Howland King (Mrs. Kenyon Cox) by Kenyon Cox, American, 1856–1919

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9066769

View CC0 License

Louise Howland King (Mrs. Kenyon Cox) by Kenyon Cox, American, 1856–1919

More