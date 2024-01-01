https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066791Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPortrait of a Seated Woman, UnidentifiedOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 9066791View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 987 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2879 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6000 x 7294 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6000 x 7294 px | 300 dpi | 250.46 MBFree DownloadPortrait of a Seated Woman, UnidentifiedMore