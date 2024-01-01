rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066835
Taunton Lakes, New Jersey, with Wife and Daughter Hazel
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Taunton Lakes, New Jersey, with Wife and Daughter Hazel

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9066835

View CC0 License

Taunton Lakes, New Jersey, with Wife and Daughter Hazel

More