https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066838Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNO-TIN. A CHIPPEWA CHIEF., from History of the Indian Tribes of North AmericaOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9066838View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 872 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2543 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 5505 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4000 x 5505 px | 300 dpi | 126.03 MBFree DownloadNO-TIN. A CHIPPEWA CHIEF., from History of the Indian Tribes of North AmericaMore