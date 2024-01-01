https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066860Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWA-NA-TA. GRAND CHIEF OF THE SIOUX, from History of the Indian Tribes of North AmericaOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9066860View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 878 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2560 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 5468 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4000 x 5468 px | 300 dpi | 125.18 MBFree DownloadWA-NA-TA. GRAND CHIEF OF THE SIOUX, from History of the Indian Tribes of North AmericaMore