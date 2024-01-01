https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066874Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWaa-na-taa, Foremost in Battle, Chief of the Sioux TribeOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9066874View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 900 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2625 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 5333 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4000 x 5333 px | 300 dpi | 122.1 MBFree DownloadWaa-na-taa, Foremost in Battle, Chief of the Sioux TribeMore