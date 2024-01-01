https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066888Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAnishira Mother, unidentified (South American?)Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9066888View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 925 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2698 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4609 x 5980 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4609 x 5980 px | 300 dpi | 157.73 MBFree DownloadAnishira Mother, unidentified (South American?)More