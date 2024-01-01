rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066938
WA-PEL-LA. CHIEF OF THE MUSQUAKEES, from History of the Indian Tribes of North America
Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9066938

View CC0 License

