https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067000Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTO-KA-CON. A SIOUX CHIEF., from History of the Indian Tribes of North AmericaOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9067000View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 884 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2580 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 5427 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4000 x 5427 px | 300 dpi | 124.25 MBFree DownloadTO-KA-CON. A SIOUX CHIEF., from History of the Indian Tribes of North AmericaMore