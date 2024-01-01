rawpixel
Untitled (landscape, boat moored near stream, man walking in foreground) by Edward Mitchell Bannister
Untitled (landscape, boat moored near stream, man walking in foreground) by Edward Mitchell Bannister

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9067014

View CC0 License

