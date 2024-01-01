https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067014Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextUntitled (landscape, boat moored near stream, man walking in foreground) by Edward Mitchell BannisterOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9067014View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 833 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2431 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5892 x 4092 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5892 x 4092 px | 300 dpi | 69.01 MBFree DownloadUntitled (landscape, boat moored near stream, man walking in foreground) by Edward Mitchell BannisterMore